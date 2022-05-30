Aristeia Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

