Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.63 ($7.06).

A number of research firms recently commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.43) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday.

AT1 stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting €4.33 ($4.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,275,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.61). The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.28.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

