Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,552 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $83,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

