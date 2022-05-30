Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARESF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

