Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
