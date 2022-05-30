ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89. ASGN has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

