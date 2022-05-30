Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

