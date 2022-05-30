Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.
Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.
