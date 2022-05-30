ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

Shares of ASML traded up $23.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $583.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.47. ASML has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

