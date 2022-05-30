Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.