Athanor Capital LP Sells 112,160 Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,160 shares during the period. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition comprises approximately 2.8% of Athanor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSPQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,187. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

