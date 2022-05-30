Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.03 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $20,443.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,488.58 or 0.40739161 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,651.32 or 0.99988033 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

