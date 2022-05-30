Atreides Management LP Buys 64,894 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 3.2% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $100,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

DECK traded up $9.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.85. 14,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,377. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.