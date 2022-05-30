Atreides Management LP Has $143.80 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atreides Management LP trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,842,056 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.5% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $143,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 225,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 339,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

