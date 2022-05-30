Atreides Management LP Makes New $20.97 Million Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,940,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,967,000. Grab comprises 0.7% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.08% of Grab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Grab stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. 3,269,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,803,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

