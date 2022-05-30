Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $72,767.60 and $5.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00194274 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 221.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

Axe's official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

