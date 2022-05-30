Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.69. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 50,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,916.82).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

