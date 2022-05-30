Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Insider Acquires £50,000 in Stock

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,916.82).

Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.29) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.69. Bakkavor Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £592.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

