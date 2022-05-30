Balancer (BAL) Trading 11% Lower This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $48.96 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00023694 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

