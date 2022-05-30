Ball Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Ball has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. Ball has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $848,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,301,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,320,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 519,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

