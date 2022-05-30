Ball Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Ball has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. Ball has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $848,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,301,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,320,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 519,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

