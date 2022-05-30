Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$157.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.54.

TSE:BMO opened at C$136.52 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$88.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$140.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$142.04.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

