Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$88.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$88.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.96.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at C$85.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.84 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.