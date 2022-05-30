Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,016 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC comprises approximately 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in EVERTEC by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 132,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,042. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

