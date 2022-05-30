Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires 56,204 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the quarter. Cimpress accounts for about 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Cimpress worth $26,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.53. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

