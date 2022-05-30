Bares Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,509,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,826 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 13.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $685,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $9.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.79. 375,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,485. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.66. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

