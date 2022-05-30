Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases 44,324 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Alteryx makes up approximately 5.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 7.01% of Alteryx worth $286,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

