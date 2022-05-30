Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is Ares Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises 1.5% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barings BDC worth $52,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 122,267 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 883.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 99,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.