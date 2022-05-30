Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.63. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,634. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

