BayFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BAFN stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

