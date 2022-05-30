Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 6.0% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BECN stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 17,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,115. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

