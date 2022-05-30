Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

