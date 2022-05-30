Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Benchmark Metals stock remained flat at $$0.65 on Monday. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

