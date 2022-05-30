BENQI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.30 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 346.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

