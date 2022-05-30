Berenberg Bank Raises Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target to GBX 205

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.33) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.03), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,239,961.41). Also, insider Aimee Pitman bought 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

