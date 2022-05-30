Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.17) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.35) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.26) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.44) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.79).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 532 ($6.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 534.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 564.43. The company has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders acquired 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

