Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.33% of Beyond Meat worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

BYND stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $160.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

