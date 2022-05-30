Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

