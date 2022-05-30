BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) & TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Financial Review

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BIMI International Medical and TRxADE HEALTH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BIMI International Medical and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -114.90% -152.46% -67.87% TRxADE HEALTH -55.82% -73.00% -51.87%

Risk and Volatility

BIMI International Medical has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRxADE HEALTH has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of BIMI International Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIMI International Medical and TRxADE HEALTH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.16 -$34.99 million N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $9.89 million 1.41 -$5.32 million ($0.69) -2.46

TRxADE HEALTH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats BIMI International Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. The company also provides IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

