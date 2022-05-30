BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioVie in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioVie has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioVie by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioVie by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

