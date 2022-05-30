BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 1,061,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,737. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

