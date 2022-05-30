BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 27.3% during the first quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

