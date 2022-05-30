BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 33.7% in May

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
