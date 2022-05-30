BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CII traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,503. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

