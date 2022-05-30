BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $74,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $14.09 on Monday, reaching $666.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $677.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

