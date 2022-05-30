Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) versus Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) Head to Head Contrast

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.31 $80,000.00 ($0.07) -5.16

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Brewbilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -4.14% -18.69% -5.47%

Volatility and Risk

Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats Brewbilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brewbilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

