BMO Capital Markets Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.54.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 169.00% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

