Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.0% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Booking worth $246,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,265.98. 15,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,279.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

