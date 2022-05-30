Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $81.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

