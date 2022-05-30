Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $196.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

BYDGF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

