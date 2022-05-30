Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTGY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,294. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.