Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 221,289 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2,046.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,289 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

CMCSA opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.