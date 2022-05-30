Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 299,432 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,432 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE RLX opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

